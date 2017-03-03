Bootheel man gets 15 years in prison for sodomy

A Portageville man could serve up to 15 years in prison in connection with a statutory sodomy charge. 30-year old David Wayne Wiedel was sentenced Tuesday in New Madrid County Circuit Court by Judge Fred Copeland on a charge of first degree statutory sodomy sexual intercourse with a person less than 14 years of age resulting in physical injury or display of a deadly weapon. A jury trial Jan. 11 came back with a guilty verdict after only 50 minutes of deliberation. Wiedel was found guilty from a 2014 incident when the mother of a 5-year-old child reported to police that Wiedel had touched her daughter in her private area. A probable cause statement says the child told an interviewer that Wiedel said “this was a secret”. Wiedel later admitted he did the act to police but claimed it only happened once. New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Lawson says an agreement was reached recommending a 15-year sentence if Wiedel would not seek to appeal his conviction. Wiedel will be required to serve 85 percent of his 15-year sentence before being eligible for parole. Wiedel will have to register as a sex offender and be supervised for the rest of his life.