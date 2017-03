The Cape Girardeau-Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a homicide in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Police say a local hospital called police at 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1st about a homicide victim, now identified as 30-year old Ryan C. Grandi, of Cape Girardeau. The cause and manner of death are being investigated. No other details about the death are being released at this time.