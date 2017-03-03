Captured by the Long Arm of the Law…

An investigation lead to multiple drug charges. Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson his office received information that narcotics were being distributed throughout the Charleston public housing community by 41 year old Kermit Gillespie. Surveillance and other investigative tactics were used to develop probable cause that Gillespie sold heroin on government housing property. Hutcheson contacted Gillespie posing as a drug customer. He was told to Gillespie in the public housing, upon arrival Gillespie recognized the sheriff fleeing on a motorcycle. When the motorcycle wrecked he fled on foot. Officers arrested him and transported him to the Mississippi County Detention Center. He was charged with delivery of a controlled substance at a protected place, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence. The bond is sat at 25,000 cash only