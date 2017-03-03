Carter murder case continued

Daily Dunklin Democrat

The murder case against William Carter was continued to April 11. He appeared in court Tuesday before 34th Circuit Court Judge Fred Copeland in New Madrid County. Carter faces two counts of first degree murder following the deaths of Heather Carter and Aaron Campbell on June 17. The defendant is accused of ramming an SUV into another vehicle on Riggs Street behind the building formerly housing Manac Trailers. Police say Carter left the scene before returning moments later to strike the same vehicle a second time. Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Heather Carter was flown to a Memphis hospital, where she later died. The court proceedings against William Carter began in Dunklin County, but they were moved to New Madrid County after a judge granted his request for a change of venue. He’s currently being held at the Pemiscot County Jail.