Corcoran trial dates cancelled, no new date set

The Missouri Attorney General’s office says the jury trial for Jeremy Corcoran will not be held this week as originally planned. Online case records show the court sustained the state’s motion for continuance, which removed the jury trial from the March 9 and 10 dockets. A new trial date has not been set. The Daily Dunklin Democrat is reporting that Corcoran is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action following the June 2014 shooting death of Andy Tijerina in Kennett. Police say Corcoran and Tijerina had an argument, which ultimately led to the shooting. Tijerina was pronounced dead at the scene. Corcoran was reportedly at the scene as police responded, and was immediately taken into custody and charged with murder. His case was moved to Butler County in Feb. 2015 following a change of venue request. He’s being held at the Butler County Jail without bond.