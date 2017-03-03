Doormat’s Instructions Lead to Arrest

After a months- long investigation New Madrid Police are finally able to close their case. On March 1st the police made arrests on 4 people in New Madrid County after obtaining a search warrant, and following the instructions on a door mat “Come Back with a Search Warrant”. New Madrid Police Chief Joey Higgerson tells KZIM KSIM that the house was suspicious.

Officers found numerous items including 2 firearms, suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia including pipes and scales and cash. The Names of the arrestees have not been given out.