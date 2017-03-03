Friday, March 3rd, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

William Flindell, a British man who was depressed because he turned 50, so he blew up his house and now has lost the use of his hands.

Flindell spend his 50th birthday drinking in his apartment before he decided to fill it with gas and set it off with a lighter.

The huge explosion ripped the windows out and showered bricks and debris across the street.

It caused £200,000 ($245,000) in damages and also hurt two other people in the building at the time.

The birthday boy escaped with his life, but lost the use of both hands in the blast, suffered burns to over 50% of his body and was hospitalized for two months.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Bradley Hartsock, 43, who started a fire in a motel room after he brought his motorcycle inside the room.

Police in Jacksonville, Florida were called after the staff warned Hartsock that his motorcycle posed a fire hazard.

He simply closed the door on them and locked himself inside.

When police used bolt cutters to get inside they found the motorcycle wasn’t just a fire hazard… it was on fire.

Investigators said there was a strong odor of gasoline and an explosion caused fire damage to pieces of clothing, bed sheets and the refrigerator.

Hartsock was arrested and charged with arson and resisting arrest.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Teresa Drum, 38, a Pennsylvania woman who killed her husband after they had argument over a burned casserole.

Drum told police officers that her husband had shot himself and claimed they had been arguing because she’d drunk his last beer.

Drum showed paramedics her cellphone and produced a picture she had taken of her husband lying as first responders had found him.

She said she took the picture because she didn’t know what to do until a friend told her to call 911.

However, investigators pointed out in the picture taken 11 minutes before the 911 call, no gun can be seen around her husband’s hand.

During questioning Drum said she and her husband had been fighting about a casserole she burned that night.

She also said she had drunk seven beers since 5 p.m., leaving her with a “buzz,” but not intoxicated.

She said she put her finger on the gun’s trigger, along with his, and it went off.

She also took a shower to “rinse off” before calling 911.

She then put her bloody clothes in a laundry basket.

She was charged with criminal homicide and was held without bail.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Amy Suzanne Pohlman, 48, a Florida woman who was arrested for posing as a registered nurse with a doctorate of physiology.

Pohlman was hired as nurse administrator for a Ponte Vedra Beach home care company in October 2015.

Her company officials became suspicious after attempting to determine whether Pohlman’s nursing license was still valid, because they couldn’t find that she was even licensed.

When the company notified the Department of Health, Pohlman resigned, and an investigation began.

It was determined that Pohlman did not have any of the degrees she claimed.

They also located an award plaque displayed in her office from the Trustees of the Mayo Clinic: Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

It was determined that there was no such award given by the Mayo Clinic, and investigators found that the suspect ordered and paid for the plaque which was created at a local awards business in Jacksonville, FL.

Pohlman was arrested on charges of practicing health care without a license and possibly some fraud charges.