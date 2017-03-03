Majority of Power Restored with CEC

Citizens Electric crews and teams from other cooperatives and one third-party contractor restored the

majority of residential members by 7:30 on Thursday, March 2. The few remaining outages are in locations that were heavily damaged, continue to be blocked with debris or are at the end of circuits that sustained significant damage. A number of agricultural facilities in the McBride

area are also without power. We estimate that less than 100 members are currently without power. We fully anticipate to have all members that can take power restored by Friday afternoon. CEC would like to thank all of our employees and those crews from the assisting cooperatives. We would also like to thank the community for their support as our crews restored over 2,000 outages in 48 hours.