Man killed in accident involving heavy equipment

Franklin County authorities are investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving heavy equipment. On March 2 at around 4:00 pm Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies received a report of an unresponsive man who had been involved in an accident on a private property on Grammar Hill Road in rural Benton. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. The death was the result of an accident involving a piece of heavy equipment. The investigation continues. Names are being withheld until the family has been notified.