On Wednesday March 1st 67 year old pedestrian Vicki Wilson of Jonesboro was hit by a single vehicle. The driver 94 year old Jean Davie of Jonesboro, IL stated that she was pulling out of the church parking lot when she accidently hit Wilson who was leaving the same Church. The accident occurred at Route 146 in Ware (Union County). Wilson was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.