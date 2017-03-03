Perryville needs Your Assistance…

The Salvation Army is in Perryville helping out with Feb 28th’s tornado damage. Currently they have a mobile kitchen vehicle located at Perry Park Center 800 City Park Lane, Perryville, MO 63775, and are serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to the survivors and emergency responders. They are also facilitating disaster recovery managers to take part in the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) on Saturday. Which will help survivors with financial, spiritual and emotional care. Salvation army core administrator Ronnie Amick tells KZIM KSIM that a lot has been accomplished a lot still needs to be done.

If you want to help the tornado survivors, you can make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army and specify Perryville Tornado. The public can text PERRYVILLEHELP to 41444 to donate via text on their smart phone or online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/form/RckAIg for the latest emergency disaster services news visit www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org