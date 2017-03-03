President reaches out to Perryville
President Trump’s White House Public Liaison Officer, Billy Kirkland, phoned Perryville Mayor Ken Baer yesterday wanting information to brief the President on most current issues facing residents. He said the President would like to extend his condolences to all of the families affected by the tornado and wants to offer any resources needed to help in the recovery process. Baer said Kirkland was very compassionate and offered the assistance of the White House in the recovery effort.