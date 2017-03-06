A Charleston man is facing felony drug distribution charges following an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says they received information that narcotics were being distributed by from a residence in Charleston. Surveillance was used to develop probable cause to believe 24-year old Montrell Ferguson was distributing synthetic cannabinoids from the home. On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant which was served Friday evening by the Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston Department of Public Safety. They found synthetic cannabinoids, US currency, and various items used for drug distribution. Ferguson was placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. He is charged with felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Ferguson remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with a bond of $10,000 cash only.