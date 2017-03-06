Highway Patrol Helicopter Locates Missing Woman In Wayne County

At around midnight March 2nd, a 60-year-old Wayne County resident became lost in a densely wooded and rugged area near her residence while she attempted to locate her dog. Members of the Highway Patrol and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area. A Highway Patrol helicopter from Jefferson City assisted with the search. Just before 10am the pilot and an observer located the missing woman and her dog two miles from her residence. Officers on the ground found her location and escorted her to safety where emergency personnel were waiting. The victim was evaluated and was returned home.