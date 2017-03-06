Man impersonated electric worker to steal from Perryville tornado victims

Southeast Missourian

Perryville police and Citizens Electric Corp. said a man impersonated a Citizens Electric representative to get close to the house of tornado victims. An older couple said they went to their damaged house and found a man in his late 50s or early 60s wearing a yellow vest, looking around their property. Perryville police public information officer Cpl. Jeri Cain says the man’s car, a blue-gray 1985 or 1986 Ford Taurus, was parked in the driveway. He asked for the homeowner’s name, then gave the name of a man he was looking for and left. The couple claims some of their items were missing. The man only gave his first name and no one saw his license plate. Police are asking for any help identify him. Any contractors should be able to show valid identification. Cain says this is the only instance of fraudulent behavior that has been reported to law enforcement since the tornado damaged more than 100 homes Tuesday night in Perryville. However, Perry County law enforcement expects phony contractors or volunteers to try to steal money or items from victims and people donating to victims in the coming weeks.