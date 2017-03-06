Monday, March 6th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Judith Armstrong, 26, who deliberately rammed a truck hauling chicken… because she’s a vegan.

Armstrong crashed into the side of a truck that was hauling a bunch of chickens near Athens, Georgia and for good measure she rammed it again when the truck slowed down.

She drove off, but police were able to cite her for the hit and run, because her license plate fell off at the scene.

Armstrong told the deputy she fled the scene because she was scared of what might happen to her driver’s license.

She then refused to exit her home until deputies had secured an arrest warrant.

She was charged with obstruction, hit and run, aggressive driving and DUI.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Ronald S. Martin, 54, of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, who claimed an insect possessed him and that’s why he downloaded child pornography.

Martin told officers that a bug possessed him and it was the bug’s fault that he download all the child pornography.

His wife was the one who called authorities, saying she was frustrated that her husband repeatedly viewed the pornographic materials.

Martin was sentenced to three to six years in state prison.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

David Camblin, 52, who was arrested after he had sex with a house’s mail slot.

Camblin, a delivery driver in Northern Ireland kept going to a house when construction workers were gone and would have sex with the mail slot.

Apparently he would urinate through the slot as well.

The home owner kept noticing a puddle on the floor by their front door and confronted workers.

They ruled out a leak, but after checking a security camera they found the source of the puddles.

Police arrested Camblin on three counts of property damage.

He expressed “enormous shame and regret” to the officers and to the judge.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Melissa Winings, 25, a Florida woman who wound up getting arrested for murder after she called her boyfriend in jail to ask for tips on how to cut her heroin.

Winings apparently forgot or didn’t know all phone calls into correctional facilities are recorded so the topic of her discussion caught the attention of authorities.

Then one day later, Winings was arrested and charged with manslaughter after she gave carfentanil, a drug 40-50 times stronger than heroin, to a 34-year-old Sarasota man who then died.

She fled the crime scene, leaving her car keys behind.

Detectives found 4.8 grams of heroin inside her car the same day.