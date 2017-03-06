The Mississippi County Sheriff’s office has arrested a Charleston man on gun and drug charges

A Charleston man faces felony drug and firearm charges following a traffic stop in Mississippi County. 28-year old Denique Rashad Clark, of Charleston is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and felony unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. Clark is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction. Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says late Thursday a traffic stop was made on a vehicle with expired plates. The officer noticed the driver had a large bag of marijuana in his lap and subsequently seized it and ordered Clark out of the car. A search turned up a concealed firearm. Clark was arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. A probable cause affidavit says the bag of marijuana seized from Clark contained 15 baggies of marijuana individually packaged for sale. Clark remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000.