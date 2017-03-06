The state Auditor finds fault with administrative pay at the University of Missouri.

The state auditor says the University of Missouri System approved $1.2 million in performance incentives for top administrators over the last three years without clear criteria. A report issued Monday by Auditor Nicole Galloway found that the university paid several top administrators much more than was reflected in their publicly viewable salaries, including $407,000 in vehicle reimbursements for 15 top officials in 2015 and 2016. The report comes after protests on the Columbia campus in fall 2015 led to the resignations of university system President Timothy Wolfe and Columbia campus Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin. Loftin was reassigned to a research administrator position that the audit says isn’t “supported by the strategic plan of the UM System or the Columbia campus.” He is being paid $344,250 per year.