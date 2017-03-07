A former Boot heel police chief has passed away.

Former Kennett Police Chief Joe Brumley passed away Saturday. He was a Kennett Police Officer from 1981 and Chief from 1995 to 2003. Brumley had dedicated his life to charity, serving in the military, and sitting on town boards. Brumley continued to be civic minded after his retirement by serving on the Independence Township Board, where he helped in spearheading efforts to clean up illegal dumping sites in the county. Those who knew him in his career say Brumley contributed much to his community and leaves behind a legacy of service. The Daily Dunklin Democrat contributed to this story.