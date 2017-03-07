Armed Robbery on Local Delivery Driver

On 02-28-17 at approximately 5:52 am, Officers responded to a Robbery report at (Stevie’sSteakburgers). Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim who said he was delivering food to a residence. However, he was unable to locate the address. The victim stated he stopped in the roadway in an attempt to find the residence. At that point he was approached by a black male with a handgun that demanded money. The victim gave the man an undetermined amount of money and his cell phone. Public Information Officer Richard McCall Tells KZIM KSIM some safety tips for Delivery Drivers.

The suspect fled the scene at that point, the victim was uninjured and this investigation continues.