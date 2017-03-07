Health Department is looking for Focus Groups

The Mississippi County Health Department is teaming up with other health departments across the heartland to improve M Power. Mississippi County is currently registering individuals for focus groups to share their opinions regarding the services available at the health department. Anyone who participates will receive a $25 gift card along with a free meal during the focus group session. Adults of all ages, income levels and backgrounds can apply to participate. Health department officials also ask for anyone caring for somebody with chronic disease and those affected by chronic disease to take this opportunity to share their opinions regarding the Health Department’s services. Anyone interested in helping out can call BOLD Marketing at 573-803-0676.