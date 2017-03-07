Jackson to pay $15,770 to poll residents on city needs

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson Board of Aldermen accepted a proposal by ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas, as well as a measure which will allow for a contract between ETC and the city, to do a community survey. Mayor Dwain Hahs says the proposal for $15,770 will allow ETC to conduct an in-depth, randomized survey of Jackson residents to better inform city leaders of needs and concerns moving forward in the city’s development. A water and sewer study, a substation design project, easement for Klaus Park development, scoreboard proposed at Field #5 in Jackson City Park, and a Planter-box program. See totals pledged in the SE Missourian