Police: Teen trashed clothes, cleaned up scene following shooting death

A Cape Girardeau teen tampered with evidence after leaving a shooting victim who later died at Southeast Hospital last week. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s office on Friday charged 17-year old Steffon R. Swader with felony tampering with physical evidence. According to a probable-cause statement Wednesday night, Swader and another man left 30-year old Ryan C. Grandi, of Cape Girardeau at Southeast Hospital with several gunshot wounds. He later died of his wounds. During an interview, Swader said Grandi had been shot in the 600 block of Bellevue Street in Cape Girardeau. Police went to the hospital, where security said two men entered and told staff they had a gunshot victim in their vehicle. They then left. Swader said he and another man returned to the scene of the shooting to clean up after they left Grandi at the hospital. Swader also said he had disposed of his clothing. Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Rich McCall declined to name the other man or say whether he was in custody or had been charged as of Monday. McCall also declined to comment on what may have prompted the shooting. He said Swader still was in custody Monday morning. Swader’s bond was set at $50,000 cash, with the condition he not possess any firearms or leave Cape Girardeau County. The Major Case Squad still was investigating Monday.