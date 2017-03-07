Save a little money by signing up before the deadline so your sons can play America’s favorite game

It’s already time to sign up your boys from ages 2 through 12 for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation baseball leagues. Coordinator Tony Weatherby says games begin in earnest May 1st but to save some cash sign up your kids by March 18th. Ages 5 to 8 are 55$ and 9 through 12 are 65$ until that date – then late fees apply. Weatherby says they are also looking for volunteer coaches. He tells KZIM KSIM the older boys must attend a mandatory skills test on one of 3 days…

Those dates are March 14th and 16th from 530 to 730pm and again on the 18th from 1:30 to 3:30pm at Arena Park Fields. Stop by the Arena or Osage buildings to sign up. Uniform shirts and caps are provided.