Thomas L. Meyer dies; helped secure land for P&G, other big projects

Southeast Missourian

98-year old Thomas L. Meyer, of Cape Girardeau died early Monday. He was instrumental in bringing Procter and Gamble to Southeast Missouri and helped relocate Saint Francis Medical Center. He also brokered the land sale for Southeast Missouri State University’s future River Campus. Arrangements are incomplete at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau. Meyer also helped found SEMO Bank, which later was renamed Wood & Huston Bank. Meyer began his real-estate career in 1946, was also a World War II veteran, having served as a master sergeant instructor in the Army Air Corps in Fort Worth, Texas. Meyer, who married Helen Giroir in 1941, had seven children.