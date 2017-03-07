Three dangerous people are in custody in Sikeston after a shootout with police…

Three suspects who were considered dangerous are in custody in Sikeston after a shootout with officers on Monday afternoon. (March 6) Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott says a trooper tried to stop a car in the city limits on U.S. 60 for a registration violation. The vehicle turned onto Keystone Drive and a chase began. The suspect vehicle reportedly slid off of the road and hit a utility pole guy wire. The front seat passenger fled on foot but was later taken into custody. The report says the rear seat passenger got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the trooper and then ran away but was taken into custody by the DPS. The trooper returned fire. No one was hit. The driver put the vehicle into reverse and left the scene. The vehicle was later found near the 63 mile marker on I-55. Following a search with the use of a K-9, the driver was taken into custody. Miner police maintained a perimeter to assist Sikeston DPS and the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the manhunt.