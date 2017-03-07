Tuesday, March 7th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Eleodoro Estala, 32, who was busted for having sex with a woman’s fence.

A woman in North Austin, Texas spotted Estala wandering around outside her house, making obscene gestures, and exposing himself.

She then videoed him tongue kissing her chain link fence and then he dropped his pants and started getting-it-on with the fence.

The woman called police and our Romeo, who appeared drunk and was uncooperative with police, was arrested.

Apparently Estala though he was inside his apartment.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Mark D. Erickson, 47, a Minneapolis man, who tried to steal beer from the back of a beer truck, but got locked inside by its driver.

Erickson snuck into the back of a beer truck behind a liquor store in downtown Minneapolis, with the intent on stealing some brews.

However, the quick thinking driver was watching Erickson, and locked the thirsty thief inside his beer trunk until police arrived.

The man was taken from the beer cooler to a cooler at the police station where he was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of tampering with a motor vehicle.

OR HOW ABOUT…

Corey Michael Hunt, 20, who ended up in jail on drug charges after he mistakenly texted a police officer instead of his friend.

Hunt apparently thought he texted a friend to “announce the availability of controlled substances for sale.”

However the text went to a narcotics officer, who then relayed the information to Springfield, Florida Police.

Those officers responded to the text, offering to buy the drugs.

Hunt then allegedly sold an officer five Diazepam pills.

They also made the transaction next to a church, so Hunt is being charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A 52-year-old man in Germany, who was pulled over for drunk driving and then confessed to the officer he had murdered someone 25 years ago.

The man, who had no previous criminal record, surprised officers by telling them he had stabbed to death a 38-year-old woman in November 1991.

Police investigators were stunned, since this was considered a cold case.

It’s not entirely clear why he had spontaneously confessed to the killing.

He did tell officers that he had lost hope as this drunk-driving offense would probably cost him his job.

The unidentified man is being held in jail while police check to see if there are any other crimes he might have committed.