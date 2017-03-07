Vital Telethon for Children’s Needs

The Kenny Rodgers Children’s Center Telethon is having its 37th annual telethon. This event will have many activities such as a Pancake Breakfast, 5K Run/1 Mile Walk, Baby Crawl Race, much more. This telethon helps ensure that the Children’s Center is able to continue providing vital therapy to children with special needs throughout Southeast Missouri, at no charge to the families. Marketing and Development Coordinator Christy Oneal Tells KZIM KSIM that this event is not only fun but it is also helpful to the disabled children.

This event will be on MARCH 18-19 at the Sikeston High School Field House for more information visit KZIM KSIM .com