A local fundraiser will put smiles on the faces of children…

Last year about 8-thousand dollars were raised to provide scholarships for financially disadvantaged children in our community who have urgent dental needs. Health Coordinator with the Community Caring Council, Dotty Gholson tells KZIM KSIM, this year at the “sensational smiles” fundraiser they are pushing for 10-grand! The event is at the Concourse building in Cape Girardeau, on the 18th, from 7 to 11pm – where she tells KZIM KSIM the oral health coalition will be reminding us of the growing need…

Tickets are 20$ per person in advance or 25$ at the door. There will be cash door and heavy Hors d’oeuvres – as well as music and a power point presentation. Call 651-3747 X 119.