Man tried to buy 5 pounds of meth in Jackson hotel lot

Southeast Missourian

A man tried to buy about 5 pounds of methamphetamine Sunday in a Jackson hotel parking lot. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 32-year old Justin M. Locke, of Burfordville with second-degree drug trafficking, a class A felony. A probable-cause statement filed by SEMO Drug Task Force officer Mike Alford says Locke drove to the parking lot of the Comfort Suites in Jackson at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, where members of the Drug Enforcement Administration and SEMO Drug Task Force were watching him. Locke left his vehicle and got into an empty Toyota RAV4 parked in the lot, in which police later found about 5 pounds of meth. Officers arrested Locke, who then admitted the drugs in the vehicle were meant for him, and he owed about $35,000 for them. A field test of the drugs proved positive for meth. Locke is on federal release for a drug violation. Locke’s bond was set at $100,000 cash, with the condition he not leave Cape Girardeau County.