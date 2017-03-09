A Sikeston man and a Kewanee woman have been nabbed trying to sell drugs to a local sheriff

Two people face charges after selling drugs to the Mississippi County sheriff at a park in New Madrid County. 33-year old Jerry M. Perkey, of Sikeston and 31-year old Katherine M. Morin, of Kewanee are charged with felony distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location. A probable cause statement says that on Sunday Sheriff Cory Hutcheson had been informed Perkey had been given $200 for about one-fourth of a gram of methamphetamine and that would deliver it in the Matthews city park. The substance field-tested positive for meth. Officers located six $20-bills with the serial numbers matching all those recorded earlier by Hutcheson. Perkey and Morin were transported to Pemiscot County Jail, where Perkey’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety. Morin’s was also set at $50,000 cash or surety, but she bond out.