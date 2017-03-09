Carbondale Fire Department warning residents of possible phone scam

WPSD

The Carbondale Fire Department wants to warn you about a possible phone scam circulating through the community. A resident claims to have gotten a call from a person who claimed to work for the Carbondale Fire Department. The caller wanted to know if the resident had a smoke detector, fire extinguisher, and escape plan. Firefighters say they do not call homeowners and try to sell them anything. If you get a call like this, you are asked to report it to the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.