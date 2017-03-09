Charges filed against suspects in Monday pursuit

Three Charleston men have formally been charged following a gun fire exchange and pursuit with law enforcement Monday in Sikeston. 26-year old DeMarcus D. Owens is charged with felony first degree assault or attempt of assault to cause serious physical injury and felony armed criminal action in New Madrid County. 26-year old Damyon M. Caldwell and 27-year old Laterence Caldwell are each charged with misdemeanor resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop in New Madrid County. Caldwell also faces a charge of misdemeanor assault on a police animal in New Madrid County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 60. The vehicle fled, but slid off the road and struck a utility pole guide wire. Laterence Caldwell fled the scene on foot but was caught by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Owens exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the trooper and fled on foot as the trooper returned fire. DPS officers found him in the bed of a pickup truck and he was taken into custody. The driver Damyon Caldwell put the vehicle in reverse and fled the scene. The vehicle was located near the 63 mile-marker on I-55. Damyon Caldwell was found hiding in a thick thorn patch. The canine bit Caldwell in on the leg and Caldwell put both of his hands around the dog’s nose. Caldwell was taken to the hospital for bite wounds and later incarcerated. Owens and Damyon Caldwell are in custody at the Pemiscot County Jail, and Laterence Caldwell is being held in the Mississippi County Jail.