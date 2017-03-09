Delta Regional Authority Funds Will Boost Development in southern Illinois

The Delta Regional Authority, through a program partnership with the Economic Development Administration (EDA) has announced a $111,111 contribution to help the Greater Egypt Cluster Development Plan with its marketing strategy. The money will be used to develop a regional marketing strategy and materials to help attract businesses, jobs, and consumers. The plan will focus on the manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and health care sectors. The investments are funded by a joint program partnership through EDA’s Economic Adjustment Assistance, EAA, program. DRA leadership works closely with the governor of each state and his board designee to identify projects to receive investments, which are aligned with state economic development goals. The Delta Regional Authority is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to help create jobs, build communities, and improve lives through strategic investments in economic development in 252 counties and parishes across eight states.