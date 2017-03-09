Jackson officials remind you they have a safe room during tornadic storms…

Severe weather is a fact of life in this area. Jackson officials are reminding you that the Civic Center’s tornado safe room will be open during tornado watches or warnings, and will remain open until the National Weather Service has canceled them or they have expired. Parks and Recreation Director Shane Anderson tells KZIM KSIM don’t waste any time getting to the shelter and remember to bring a few necessities…

In 2013, the State of Missouri partnered with the City of Jackson to build a tornado safe room in the Jackson Civic Center on Deerwood Drive. It was designed to hold 1,190 people. It should withstand winds of an EF-5 tornado-approximately 250 mph. Anderson says it is not a recovery, warming or cooling center. No pets, except service animals, are allowed. Drugs, alcohol, and weapons are prohibited.