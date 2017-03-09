Some missed days of school in Perryville will be forgiven…

Perry County District 32 schools missed 3 days of instruction due to the deadly tornado February 28th. Now district officials are forgiving them. Deputy Missouri Commissioner of Education, Dr. Roger Dorson granted forgiveness for March 1 through 3 at the request of Superintendent Andy Comstock. The Board of Education approved the amended calendar as presented by Mr. Comstock unanimously. In his request on Monday, March 6, Mr. Comstock, explained that a confirmed EF-4 tornado had damaged over 100 homes and completely destroyed 42. He says students and staff are helping with relief efforts and need the time to continue those efforts. Dorson says they would still have over 1,106 hours of instructional time, above the state-required 1,044, without making up the three missed days. The only remaining make-up day is Thursday, March 16th.