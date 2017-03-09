Two Mississippi County residents are facing felony drug charges following a narcotics investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson says they received a tip of drugs being sold from a hotel. Surveillance showed multiple visitors to the room rented by Roger Brewer. Law enforcement obtained consent to search the room. Deputies seized several prescription pills, four grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale, six thousand dollars in US currency and items of drug paraphernalia used in distribution. A probable cause affidavit says a used meth pipe was accessible to a toddler in the room. That child was removed and placed with a relative. 52-year old Roger Brewer and 46-year old Christy Mitchell Brewer, both of East Prairie were placed under arrest and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center. Each is charged with felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance and felony endangering the Welfare of a Child in the First Degree, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Christy Brewer also faces two additional counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance stemming from drug-related activities that took place within the motel room. Both remain in custody with bonds of $50,000 each.