You can BUY IN to making Cape Parks and Recreation facilities successful and get a little extra bang for your buck!

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation is hoping you will become a member and with that reaps the rewards of a discount card. Recreation Division Manager Scott Williams says you can buy an individual membership for 25$, a family would cost 50$ and a corporate buy in would be $250. With that a single would get one discount card, a family would get 2 and a corporation would receive 6 cards. He tells KZIM KSIM these wallet sized cards literally pay for themselves…

Your membership dollars also get you discounts to events and programs while enhancing the quality of life for all of the Cape Girardeau community for improvements to parks and programs. Call 339-6340 to inquire.