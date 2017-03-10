Buffalo Wild Wings is asking for Your Help…

Buffalo Wild Wings is having a benefits dinner to increase the funds for Habitat’s for Humanities. The event will be all day on Wednesday March 15th. Habitat for Humanity will receive 10% of the meal ticket for everyone who identifies themselves as Habitat friends. To identify yourself tell your server or cashier that you would like to donate. (Alcoholic drink sales not counted in 10% calculation). Executive Director Al Stoverink tells KZIM KSIM about the goals.

For more information call Executive Director Al Stoverink at 573-334-9728.

