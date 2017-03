Cat Box adoptable baby – meet ROCKET! This little guy is 8 or 9 weeks old and needs to be neutered when you take him home! He is Frisky and playful and loves to be cuddled and loved but will need a lot of play time. He is not declawed. He is available NOW at the Humane Society of SE Missouri. MENTION CAT BOX and get a discount. He has pink toes and nose and ears. He is so pink!!!