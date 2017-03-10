Friday, March 10th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Alphonso Terry Whitelaw, 32, a Minnesota man who was arrested on shoplifting charges after he left behind paperwork from a previous court appearance in one of the dressing rooms.

Whitelaw stole a bunch of clothes from a Sears by putting them on in layers.

When an employee stopped him, Whitelaw pulled out a knife and said “Don’t touch me.”

He fled the store, but apparently left paperwork from a court appearance from that morning behind in one of the dressing rooms.

Police used that document to pay a visit to Whitelaw at his residence and arrested him for theft.

His criminal record includes convictions for theft, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing a police officer, domestic assault and check forgery.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Perry Zurfluh, 62, who was arrested after he stole nearly $400 of merchandise from a Florida Walmart, even though he had over $1,300 in his pocket.

Police say Zurfluh was using one of those motorized shopping carts, and filled the basket up with two car batteries, two electric drills, two bottles of Advil, a tube of Neosporin, and a bottle of Gold Bond spray.

All totaled $393.56 in merchandise.

He then headed right out the door until a loss prevention member stopped him at his truck.

When the police searched him, they found just over $1,300 in his pocket.

Zurfluh is facing one count of felony theft, and one count of felony grand theft over $300.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Jeremiah Rios, 19 , who was arrested on battery charges for beating up his 17-year-old brother, because he wore a pair of his underwear.

According to the Orlando police report, Rios was sitting at home when his 17-year-old brother walked out wearing a pair of his boxer briefs.

Rios told his brother to take them off, and he did.

Then Rios knocked some of his brother’s clothes onto the floor, and the two started fighting.

Rios wound up grabbing a wine bottle and using it to smack his brother in the shoulder.

His brother called police and Rios was arrested for aggravated battery.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified 18-year-old robbery suspect, whose night of thieving ended after he shot himself in the leg.

Orlando Detectives responded to a strip mall after getting reports of a shooting.

They found an injured 18-year-old, who said he had been shot in a drive-by.

However, after investigating, police learned that the teen and two accomplices had been on a burglary spree.

As the teen was being attended to by EMTs, his two accomplices were also caught.

Detectives said they then found that the trio had several stolen items, apparently belonging to robbery victims police were talking to at the scene.

The injured felon and two accomplices were then arrested on armed robbery charges.