Hickman’s State of Emergency…

Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin is declaring a local state of emergency after severe storms slammed Hickman KY on Thursday night. Numerous homes, several businesses, two government buildings, and a cemetery sustained heavy damage. Several roads are closed due to downed power lines and trees. The Kentucky Office of Emergency Management is on scene and will be conducting damage assessment for several days. The National Weather Service is expected to arrive sometime Friday morning. Emergency Responders are asking us to remain out of the area if possible. There are no reported Deaths or injuries at this time. The American Red Cross established a shelter at the First Methodist Church. For information on the closed roads visit KZIM KSIM.com