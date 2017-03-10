Making Jackson Pretty again…

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Jackson are teaming up to discuss six median planting areas, on West Jackson Boulevard between the traffic signals at South Oklahoma Street and East Lane/Old Toll Road. The project’s first step, removal of weeds and excess greenery, has already has been performed by MoDOT crews. Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said the city plans to issue a call to donors. The initial requested donation would be $350, with an annual maintenance cost of $200 a year thereafter. Cassi Bock Landscaping’s Cassi Holcomb will plant and maintain the beds. Holcomb said she decided to plant each of the roughly 8-by-20-foot areas with drought-resistant, hardy plants more likely to handle tough conditions. If the city is unable to secure enough donors to address the first six planting areas, MoDOT has agreed to remove all vegetation from non-adopted areas and fill them in with concrete, according to Bollinger’s memo.