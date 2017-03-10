Severe weather on the 9th

Severe weather Thursday extended from the Bootheel, through Kentucky into Tennessee. There were heavy rains and strong wind in New Madrid County which forced two big rigs off the road on I-55 near Portageville. The trailer of one detached and rolled over onto its side. In Stoddard County at least one home lost the entire backside of the dwelling and there is debris scattered in the town of Bernie. EMA Director Kent Polsgrove says winds there were clocked at 60 miles per hour. In Fulton County, Kentucky, the county jail dispatch lost power. Hickman County EMA Director Scott Smith said 911 calls for the area were being forwarded to the state police post in Mayfield. Officials there say they’re not yet certain of how far the storms traveled or the extent of damage.