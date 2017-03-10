Sikeston man to be arraigned on felony vehicle tampering, drug, firearm charges…

A Sikeston man is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on various felony charges in Scott County. 21-year old Blade Allen Bannister is charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony unlawful use of a weapon and a felony controlled substance, and felony first degree attempt of tampering with a motor vehicle from an incident February 22nd. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams from March 7th. Bond is set at $15,000 cash or surety. He is set to appear at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Scott County’s Associate Division Court. Bannister remains in the Scott County Jail.