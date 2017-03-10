St Francis’s President and CEO announces retirement…

President and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, Steven Bjelich has announced his retirement. He has led Saint Francis since 1999. Under his leadership St Francis’s Healthcare System ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for six years running. Bjelich also developed the Saint Francis Medical Partners, a medical group practice without walls employing more than 200 physicians throughout the region and at 32 outpatient sites. Bjelich was most recently recognized by the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) with its Distinguished Service Award – the organization’s highest honor. He will be retiring on September 1st.