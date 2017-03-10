State of the Art Life Saving Helicopters.

The Perryville, Air Evac Life team base recently welcomed its newly upgraded Bell 206 Long Ranger. This Helicopter has state-of-the-art flight deck upgrades, including the Genesys Aero systems HeliSAS/Autopilot and Garmin 500H/GTN 650 glass cockpit. Base Pilot Supervisor Steve Blocker tells KZIM KSIM that this helicopter is very convenient to have.

Air Evac’s entire fleet of more than 150 Bell Helicopters will be equipped with the new Glass Cockpit/Autopilot system by April 1, 2017.