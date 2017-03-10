Wardell police chief barred from the city following stalking charge

Daily Dunklin Democrat

Wardell police chief Casey Redden was taken to jail Tuesday after violating a protection order placed against him, and bond conditions now prevent him from entering the city. The charges and restrictions leave his status as police chief in jeopardy. An official at Wardell City Hall could not comment citing city policy against commenting on personnel issues. Redden is charged with violation of a protection order and second-degree stalking — both Class A misdemeanors — after he reportedly followed the person specified in the protection order. He’s also accused of attempting to call that person using a blocked phone number. Redden was charged and held at the Pemiscot County Jail on a $50,000 surety bond. He was released Thursday morning, with his next court date set for March 30. A probable-cause statement says the victim presented video and photo evidence to investigators that reportedly show Redden following the victim from Route A to Route B. Redden allegedly admitted to attempting to call the victim after the protection order was issued. Redden will appear in court at 10 a.m. March 30 at the Pemiscot County Justice Center.