4th annual National Fall Prevention.

This year’s National Fall Prevention Safety Stand-Down is from (Monday) May 8-12. It encourages companies and workers to take a pause during the workday for topical discussions, safety demonstrations, and training in hazard recognition and fall prevention. The stand-downs should also give employers and their workers to talk about hazards, protective methods and the company’s safety policies, goals and expectations. Employers are encouraged to provide feedback after their events, and to obtain a personalized certificate of participation.