A Cape Girardeau Man faces several Charges

At approximately 8:27 pm, officers responded to 915 N. Fountain in reference to a subject who officers had probable cause to arrest 4o year old Chad Valenti. Upon arrival. Officers made contact with a resident who said Valenti was not at the residence. While on the front porch, Officers saw him through the front window. They watched him exit the residence through a rear window of the house. Officers ordered him to stop but he continued running. As Valenti was running he tripped, at which point officers were able to catch and arrest him for Assault 4th degree and Resisting arrest.